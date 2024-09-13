Bills Mafia raises the bar yet again with donations to Tua Tagovailoa's charity
By Scott Rogust
On Thursday night, the NFL world witnessed a scary scene involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after running for a first down, lowering his helmet, and colliding with safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa went into a fencing posture and grabbed his head before walking off the field under his own power, where he was shortly ruled out for the rest of the game.
The Bills picked up the 31-10 win, but Tagovailoa's health was the story post-game, with viewers waiting for updates from reporters and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
In the overnight hours, Bills Mafia, the faithful fanbase in Buffalo, decided to do some good. On the Friday broadcast of NFL Network's "Good Morning America," Tagovailoa's charity, The Tua Foundation, told the program that they received over $16,000 in donations overnight, with help from Bills fans.
Those financial figures come as of Friday afternoon.
The Tua Foundation is a non-profit organization "dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes."
A kind gesture by the Bills Mafia, who have shown in recent years to use their fandom to raise money for charitable organizations supported by players.
Back in 2017, the Bills clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 1999, thanks in part to a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Andy Dalton connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd for the game-winning touchdown. As a thank you, Bills Mafia raised money for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation and to the charities of Boyd's choice. The Andy and Jordan Love Foundation received over $415,000 in donations.
In 2020, the Bills fanbase raised money for quarterback Josh Allen, whose grandmother Patricia passed away. Bills fans made donations in increments of $17 to the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, which Allen supports and visits. In total, the hospital received over $1 million in donations.
In 2021, Bills Mafia donated money to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's charity, the Lousiville Chapter of Blessing in a Backpack, after he exited their Divisional Round matchup due to a concussion.
It truly is incredible to see NFL fans come together to support the charity of a player, regardless of circumstances. After what happened to Tagovailoa, who is sidelined indefinitely with what is his third concussion since 2022, members of Bills Mafia decided to help out his non-profit organization.