Bills Mafia uses snowballs as last line of defense against Patrick Mahomes
A Buffalo Bills fan threw a snowball at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during Sunday's Divisional Round game.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills ended their season on a high note, winning their final five games of the regular season to not just crawl back into playoff position but clinch the AFC East Championship and the No. 2 seed in the conference. Last week, the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in snowy Buffalo to advance to the Divisional Round. Their opponents? The Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Bills in the playoffs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Bills Mafia made sure that the Chiefs knew they were in enemy territory. That was evidenced by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones getting into arguments with Bills fans in the field-level seats before kickoff. Well, one Bills fan got carried away and took things a bit too far.
In the second quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While the pass was incomplete, you could see during the replay that a Bills fan threw a snowball in Valdes-Scantling's direction.
Bills fan throws snowball at Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in end zone
If there's one thing that must be stressed repeatedly, it's don't throw objects at players. You're asking to be ejected and banned from the stadium.
After the incomplete pass thrown by Mahomes to Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs cut their deficit to 10-6 on a 29-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.
Snowballs being thrown in the end zone isn't a new occurrence at Highmark Stadium. Last week, in the team's Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a snowball was thrown at wide receiver George Pickens during a play in the end zone. The snowball did miss Pickens, but it landed behind him as he dropped a pass.
Orchard Park has been hit by snow the past two weekends, with the Bills asking fans to shovel the inside of the stadium to help clear out seats and walkways. Even so, it appears there's a bit more snow left in the stands for a fan to make and throw snowballs.
Whoever wins between the Bills and Chiefs will head to Baltimore to play the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game for the chance to compete in Super Bowl 58.