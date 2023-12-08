Bills star calls out Jason Kelce: 'Suddenly has a voice because he's on his brother's podcast'
Following the Eagles' win against the Bills, Jason Kelce accused Jordan Phillips or trying to hurt Cam Jurgens. Now, Phillips has some comments of his own about Kelce.
By Jack Posey
The Jordan Phillips and Jason Kelce beef has a new entry, and oh boy, is it spicy.
Following the Week 12 overtime finish where the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34, Jason Kelce had some words for Phillips. Kelce called him out, for a play where he pre-maturely jumped over the line of scrimmage to stop the now infamous "Brotherly Shove."
Phillips lunged through Kelce’s fellow offensive lineman Cam Jurgens during this play, knocking him backward. Kelce criticized Phillips for trying to injure Jurgens. Now, Phillips has responded.
Phillips said, “He dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll them up, so for him to speak on somebody being dirty, he doesn’t have any right.” This is referring to the ‘tush-push’ that the Eagles do so well, and how Kelce seems to go low on players as being the leading force to that play. Kelce does not try to “roll up” on players as Phillips claims, though, so it’s not fair to say Kelce is trying to hurt people. Phillips is the first lineman to openly express his displeasure with the ‘tush-push.’
Jordan Phillips inappropriate comment directed at Jason Kelce
Jordan Phillips goes on to say, “He’s a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason. Now he suddenly has a voice because he’s on his brother’s podcast.”
This statement is just not true and is a direct attack on Kelce’s character. Kelce is respected around the league because he has been playing at a high level for a long time, the passion and emotion he plays with, and what he has done off the field. Kelce was Philadelphia's nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2021 which focuses on philanthropy and doing good for the community. In addition to that, yes, Jason hosts his podcast with his brother.
Jordan Phillips has 13 total tackles this year, while it could be argued that the Eagles offense doesn’t run without Jason Kelce.
It will be interesting to see if Kelce offers a rebuttal. Seeing the kind of man he is, I assume he is going to take the high road and let the situation die.