Bills suffer huge hit on defense during big win over Dolphins
By Lior Lampert
James Cook and the Buffalo Bills did whatever they wanted in the first half of Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. Things went so well that the loss of standout linebacker Terrel Bernard may have gotten lost in the shuffle of the star running back's three-touchdown rampage.
Bernard suffered a pectoral injury on "Thursday Night Football" that forced him to leave the contest and head to the locker room. He got ruled out after halftime, an ominous sign for an already-depleted Bills defensive unit.
Already sans one-time All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and stud cornerback Taron Johnson, Bernard is the last player Buffalo's defense could afford to be without.
Not only did Bernard lead the Bills in tackles last season, but he got voted as their defensive captain for the 2024 campaign. The 2022 third-round pick has become an integral piece of head coach Sean McDermott's defense and a respected voice/leader in the locker room. His status bears watching and could put a damper on the near-perfect team in Miami.
In 2023, Bernard's 143 tackles ranked 12th in the NFL. He added 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and three interceptions, consistently demonstrating his versatility and athleticism. His efforts earned him a 64.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade, though he specifically thrived in pass-rush situations.
Should Bernard miss time, the middle of the field will be an area of weakness for the Bills' defense, especially with Milano reportedly out indefinitely.
Despite destroying Miami to advance to 2-0 and continuing their domination of their AFC East foe, Bernard might rain on the Bills Mafia's parade. If he's diagnosed with a torn pec, it will keep him sidelined for months, not weeks.
Baylon Spector entered in Bernard's stead against the Dolphins. The Clemson alum is a former seventh-rounder. However, he's primarily operated as a special teams player throughout his three-year career, logging 37 combined defensive snaps in 2022 and 2023.
Depending on Bernard's health, Buffalo could be scrambling for linebacker help.