Blake Snell went full Kevin Durant the night after pitching no-hitter
By Austin Owens
Back on Aug. 2, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell added his name to the MLB record books. The 31-year-old southpaw veteran issued three walks, struck out 11 batters but most importantly, did not allow a hit to the Cincinnati Reds offense.
Claiming the 18th no-hitter in Giants history, Snell and his teammates celebrated on the field as most would. The dugout and bullpen rushed the field to congratulate Snell after recording his final out and he received the obligatory Gatorade bath following such an incredible feat. However, the way Snell celebrated once he left the ballpark is quite unique.
Blake Snell played video games following no-hitter
Once Blake Snell and his teammates returned to their hotel on the night of Aug. 2, most of the San Francisco Giants roster spent time hanging out in a suite. Blake Snell did not take part in that gathering.
Other than giving Major League hitters a fit, Blake Snell is known for playing video games and streaming, specifically MLB The Show and NBA 2K. Although he was not streaming, Snell spent time after his no-hitter playing video games according to his teammate Logan Webb.
“That’s just Blake. He beats to his own drum. He likes getting on there and talking s*** to the kids that he beats on 2K and MLB the Show,” Webb said on the Talking Baseball podcast.
Much like Kevin Durant on X, Snell is notorious for talking junk to anonymous people and that is what he chose to do after tossing a no-hitter. Jason Burgos of Sportsnaut reminds us that Snell believes his passion for gaming has ruined relationships among his San Francisco teammates and will likely opt out of his contract at season’s end.
This speculation was affirmed in a sense when Logan Webb continued explaining the scene on Aug. 2.
“There were like six or seven of us. It wasn’t 25 guys. Nobody cared if he wasn’t there or not,” Webb claimed.
By implying that no one had feelings about Snell’s presence or the lack thereof, some credibility is given to the claim that Blake Snell’s gaming interest has in fact had an impact on his rapport with his teammates.