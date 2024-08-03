Blake Snell gets hit after throwing no-hitter, but by his Giants teammates
By Austin Owens
With the San Francisco Giants being a part of a very tough National League West division and sitting middle of the pack in the NL Wild Card race, many expected them to be bigger sellers at the trade deadline.
One of the biggest names that was speculated as a trade candidate was veteran left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell. Ultimately he stayed in "The Bay". Due to injury, Snell had only made 10 starts all season going into Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds. His 11th start turned out to be a special one that he will never forget.
At Great American Ball Park on Friday night, history was made. The San Francisco Giants claimed a 3-0 victory over the Reds behind a memorable performance from Blake Snell, who pitched a complete game no-hitter.
Blake Snell got hit hard, literally, by Giants teammates after throwing no-hitter
Though Snell was not hit while he was standing on the mound, he was hit during his post game interview.
As expected, during his post game interview, Snell was given an ice water shower from a Powerade cooler by two of his teammates. Maybe the cooler was too heavy or they got a little too close but there was a little mishap.
As his teammates raised the cooler to dump it on him, he was knocked in the back of the head by the cooler. The impact of the cooler to the back of the head may have caught Snell's attention more than the freezing cold water. Snell surely wasn't expecting to get hit harder in an interview than he did in his start on Friday.
Snell tossed the 18th no hitter in Giants history. The 31-year-old did something not many starters do these days, exceed 100 pitches. It took a total of 114 deliveries to the plate for Snell to accomplish this great feat. Over his nine innings of work, he only issued 3 walks and struck out 11.
Snell may have thrown a no-hitter, but he was hit...upside the back of the head with a cooler by his teammates, who were a bit excited by the accomplishment;.