Blazers HC Chauncey Billups keeps it real about Rudy Gobert’s DPOY status
By Lior Lampert
As the floor general of the famed Detroit "Bad Boy" Pistons, Chauncey Billups truly understands what hard-nosed, smash-mouth defense is all about. So, his latest comments regarding Minnesota Timberwolves center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert come from a position of knowledge.
Since his Hall of Fame playing career, Billups has entered the coaching ranks. He's currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. But before assuming this role, he was an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21, where he encountered Gobert in the Western Conference Semifinals. The latter was a member of the Utah Jazz at the time.
Recently appearing on retired Pistons teammate Rasheed Wallace and TylerIAm's podcast, The Sheed & Tyler Show, Billups questions Gobert's status as the premier NBA defender. The Portland sideline general referenced his experience scheming against Gobert in the playoffs that season, revealing Los Angeles' strategy was to pick on him constantly.
Billups "struggles" with the fact that Gobert gets recognized as the most elite protector in the Association despite getting picked on regularly in the playoffs. He calls the Timberwolves big man a "great defender," though knocks his lack of versatility, comparing him to ex-Detroit running mate Ben Wallace.
Gobert's lack of changeability can get him "played off the floor," as Billups points out. Moreover, teams can "attack" the 32-year-old in pick-and-roll situations, further striking the Blazers coach about the seven-footer's public perception. Wallace and Gobert are two of three four-time Defensive Player of the Year winners in league history. Yet still, Billups doesn't seem to recognize their achievements the same way.
In fairness, Billups raises valid points. The Clippers ultimately won the 2021 series versus the Jazz in six games, so ostensibly, the game plan to go at Gobert worked.
Additionally, the latest case against Gobert was on the global stage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Frenchman effectively got phased out of the rotation in the knockout round of the international competition. His efforts on defense weren't enough to offset him being a liability offensively, prompting him to ride the bench.
To put a cherry on top of everything, Gobert didn't even lead the NBA in total or average blocks per game in 2023-24. Fellow French native and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama claimed those titles.
Conversely, the Wolves five-man ranked first in defensive win shares (5.8) on the best unit in basketball in terms of defensive rating (109.98).
In a vacuum, Billups could be right. Regardless, Gobert is a damn good defender with solid odds of joining the now-Blazers coach in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his efforts.