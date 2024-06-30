Retribution? Blue Jays throw at Aaron Judge's ribcage after curious Vladdy Jr. HBP
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees pitchers have plunked seven Blue Jays hitters over the course of a seven-game series. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit on Sunday, there was bound to be some retribution.
Baseball is a tit-for-tat game. Often, players can hold onto grudges for months at a time, so it's almost a relief when revenge is had after only one inning. The Yankees hit the Blue Jays best player, and vice versa. All is well in the world, right?
Kevin Gausman threw three pitches inside to Judge, the third of which went a little too far in. Gausman will likely declare this a mistake, rather than with any intent behind it. Yet, given the Yankees propensity to hit Blue Jays hitters, it's tough to declare anything an accident on first glance.
Did the Blue Jays hit Aaron Judge on purpose?
Toronto would have every right to be upset with the Yankees for plunking seven of their hitters over a four-game span. Seeking revenge seems unlike them at this very moment, however, as Toronto hopes to make one last run at the AL Wild Card before selling at the trade deadline. As Bob Nightengale wrote in his recent column, Toronto is unlikely to deal any of their valuable assets just yet.
"The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, DH Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block. Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer," Nightengale wrote.
For the Blue Jays to willingly give up a baserunner in a critical game doesn't make much sense. Yet, we can't put it above Toronto to send a message the Yankees way.
Judge was fine and took his base, and the game will go on. Matchups between these two division rivals tend to be tense, however, so don't be surprised if either side takes matters into their own hands.