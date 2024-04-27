Blue Jays fans weren’t the only ones booing Shohei Ohtani in Toronto
Blue Jays fans weren't the only ones booing Shohei Ohtani when he came up to bat in Toronto.
Easily the most fascinating story to follow this past offseason was Shohei Ohtani's free agency experience. While Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers felt like the best choice for himself, they weren't the only team linked to him. In fact, there were some surprises throughout the process, none bigger than the Toronto Blue Jays emerging as a legitimate threat.
Ohtani went as far as to visit the Jays Spring Training complex in Dunedin, Florida. He seemed to legitimately entertain the possibility of going north of the border which would've been fascinating. Rumors linking Ohtani and the Jays really picked up when reports of the two-time MVP winner being on a flight to Toronto emerged.
Unfortunately for Blue Jays fans, Ohtani was not and never went on a flight to Toronto that winter. He wound up signing a mega-deal with the Dodgers that would place him in Hollywood for the next decade.
Jays fans were rightfully furious with Ohtani for spurning them and joining a super team instead. They've had the opportunity to take their frustrations out on Ohtani with the Dodgers in Toronto for a weekend series, but it's safe to say that hasn't worked. It turns out, the Jays fans aren't the only ones booing him.
Dodgers players join in on the fun of booing Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani silenced the booing very quickly by launching a first inning home run in Friday's game. That gave the Dodgers an early lead that they would not relinquish. Ohtani thriving despite the boos caused his own teammates to jokingly join in by booing him after he returned to the dugout following the home run.
Ohtani is a player often cheered everywhere he goes because of the mega-star he is, but with him joining the Dodgers, we might see more instances of him getting booed. Based on how this weekend has gone in Toronto, Dodgers fans might encourage it.
The Dodgers have taken each of the first two games of the series against the Jays and while Ohtani only has two hits, one of them left the ballpark and the other one was the hardest of his career. The boos are bringing out the best in him, and his teammates love every second of it.