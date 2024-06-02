Blue Jays lineup raises all sorts of questions about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
By Lior Lampert
The Toronto Blue Jays' latest lineup change only adds fuel to the fire amid uncertainty surrounding All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future with the club.
Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, the Blue Jays revealed that Guerrero will move to third base -- something he hasn't done since 2019.
Veteran infielder Justin Turner will take Guerrero's spot at first base. But why now? What changed? Is Toronto signaling to the rest of the majors that they are open for business ahead of the 2024 trade deadline on July 30? The Blue Jays have surely piqued the interest of several teams around the league who are monitoring their situation by making this minor, albeit noteworthy, modification.
Moreover, the decision removes left-handed batter Cavan Biggio from the lineup on a day when Pirates right-hander Quinn Priester is taking the mound. What is going on in Toronto?
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently said that the Blue Jays entertaining offers on Guerrero and fellow All-Star teammate Bo Bichette is the "most likely scenario." However, that is if Toronto remains out of contention. They are currently 27-30 and in fourth place in the American League East, 4.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.
Is the writing on the wall for Guerrero? Did the Blue Jays show their hand by shifting him to the hot corner? Only time will tell. But Toronto has raised eyebrows with this move.
Guerrero, 25, has five home runs and 25 RBIs with a .292/.390/.406 slash across 254 plate appearances in 2024. Entering unrestricted free agency after the 2025 campaign, he is due for a massive payday. So, any team considering trading for him (if he becomes available) will have to extend him to make it worthwhile.
Perhaps no club in baseball offers more intrigue as a potential seller less than two months until the deadline. All eyes will be on the Blue Jays leading up to then.