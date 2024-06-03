Blue Jays new-look lineup might be seen more than fans expected
The Toronto Blue Jays were a team in desperate need of a spark heading into the rubber match of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They had lost Saturday's game 8-1 to fall to three games under .500.
Hoping to avoid what would've been a frustrating series defeat, John Schneider tried something new with the lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played third base for the first time since 2019. He did that to not only keep Justin Turner far away from the hot corner, but to also get the suddenly hot Daniel Vogelbach into the lineup.
The Blue Jays wound up winning the game 5-4, coming back from deficits two separate times to win. Their lackluster offense got production not only from Guerrero, but from Vogelbach who had two hits and drove in two runs to stay hot.
Schneider revealed that while that won't be the everyday lineup, we'll see this configuration more than Jays fans might've expected.
Blue Jays new-look lineup will be more consistent than fans expected
This is no one-off thing. Guerrero showed that he's still capable at the hot corner to an extent, and their offense put together a solid showing. With their pitching staff, five runs should win a good amount of games. If riding Vogelbach's bat gives them life, they should do that.
Vogelbach was looking like a DFA candidate when he had just four hits in his first 37 at-bats (.108 BA) but he has woken up of late, recording nine hits in his last 20 at-bats. The notoriously patient Vogelbach has been more aggressive at the plate and it has shown with his recent results.
The Jays have Guerrero back at first base for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, but are once again starting Vogelbach who is hitting between Guerrero and Bo Bichette in the cleanup spot. Vogelbach had started just six of Toronto's first 39 games of the year but Monday will be his tenth start in their last 19 games. The playing time has ticked up substantially as his bat has perked up.
The key for their new-look lineup to play with Guerrero at third would be to find a pitcher that both Turner and Vogelbach can hit against. If those two are performing alongside Guerrero, this offense might actually be able to begin turning things around and this Blue Jays team might actually be able to reach its potential.