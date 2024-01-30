Justin Turner might have this Blue Jays star to thank for Toronto deal
Justin Turner signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday morning. As it turns out, he may have Bo Bichette to thank for that.
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of their postseason aspirations in 2023, losing in the Wild Card round to the Minnesota Twins. As the Jays try to extend their World Series window by making the right decisions this offseason, one of their own players offered up some advice. Toronto needed some veteran leadership in its lineup.
Ross Atkins delivered, signing 39-year-old DH Justin Turner to a one-year contract. Turner still has plenty left in the tank, as he hit 23 home runs last season with the Boston Red Sox. Turner's impact on the Red Sox clubhouse cannot be measured, either, and his production on the field has yet to decline, at least at the plate.
Turner is a decent add for a Blue Jays team that needs some pop. Toronto is expected to lose Matt Chapman to another suitor in free agency, and have shown interest in Cody Bellinger, among others. Hopefully for Blue Jays fans, this isn't the big addition Toronto has hinted at all winter long.
Blue Jays star Bo Bichette influenced Justin Turner move
Just a week ago, Bo Bichette suggested that veterans like JD Martinez or Turner could really help the Blue Jays take their next step forward. Both Martinez and Turner have won World Series elsewhere. In a sense, they know what it takes. Bichette and the Jays hope Turner can help Toronto improve their mindset.
Turner's clubhouse intangibles aside, I graded the Blue Jays signing a B with the idea that they aren't done just yet:
"The advanced stats favor a decent season from Turner as well. His ability in the field was strongest at first base, while he's a below-average player at third base at this point in his career. At the plate, Turner's chase rate is still below league average, while he barrel rate is a bit of a concern in 2024...While Turner is not the Cody Bellinger-level player Jays fans were promised, he's an ideal clubhouse presence and someone who can establish a winning culture at that."
Assuming Toronto is still in the hunt for big bats, adding Turner was a nice start.