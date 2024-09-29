Bo Nix couldn’t have followed up first career win in worse fashion
Optimism that came from Bo Nix's strong preseason performance quickly deteriorated among Denver Broncos fans after two abysmal games from the first-round pick. Nix completed under 60 percent of his throws in his first two NFL starts and threw four interceptions without a single passing touchdown.
As ugly as the first two games were for Nix and the Broncos, Week 3 renewed some of that optimism. Nix completed 69.44 percent of his 36 passing attempts for 216 yards in a dominant 26-7 victory against a red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on the road. He didn't throw a passing touchdown, but despite the odds being completely stacked against him and his teammates, the lack of a passing touchdown was the only "flaw" coming from that game.
Momentum was back squarely in Nix's favor for the first time in the regular season heading into a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Sure, the Broncos had a tough task on their hands against a tough Jets defense, but Nix had just proven the doubters wrong in Week 3. Why couldn't he do it again?
Well, things couldn't have started much worse for Nix at MetLife Stadium.
Bo Nix fails to maintain momentum following first career win
Can someone possibly come up with an explanation as to how this kind of a stat line exists in an NFL game? How does one complete seven passes and throw for negative seven yards?
I get it. Seemingly everything was going against Bo Nix heading into this game. The Jets have an elite defense, have home-field advantage, and the weather conditions are poor. The Broncos are also without one of their best offensive linemen, Mike McGlinchey, in this game. Still, there's no excuse for this.
The Broncos began the game in prime position to score thanks to the Denver defense forcing a Garrett Wilson fumble. They had the ball on New York's 30-yard line, but failed to score. A false start penalty loomed large, but Nix had a chance to at the very least get them into field goal range and failed. He completed one of his three passes on that drive for negative four yards.
So far in this game, Nix has a total of one completion for positive yardage. Again, how is that possible?
What makes Nix's no-show that much more frustrating is that Denver's defense has done everything in its power to keep this game competitive. They've held Aaron Rodgers to six points thus far, but the Broncos have punted in six of their seven possessions. They fumbled in the other.
Perhaps a trip to the locker room at halftime will reignite this offense in the second half, but from what we've seen thus far, there's little reason for optimism. Hopefully, at the very least, Nix can get some positive pass plays going.