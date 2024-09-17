Broncos issues with Bo Nix and outside of QB could only get worse
The Denver Broncos weren't expected to light the world on fire in the 2024 NFL season, but they were expecting better than this, right? Denver's defense was able to keep both of their games within one score, but the non-existent offense has been the story.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix impressed in the preseason after being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his play has been anything but impressive in the regular season thus far. His play, combined with an even worse running game, has their offense looking like the worst unit in the league, perhaps with the exception of the Carolina Panthers.
What has been a brutal start for Denver might get even worse now, with starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffering a significant MCL strain, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, keeping him out of action for about a month. A month without a key starting offensive lineman sounds like trouble, especially when the offense has looked as bad as it has.
Broncos offense could look even worse without Mike McGlinchey
McGlinchey isn't the best offensive lineman on the team, but he's the most expensive and happens to be one of their best run blockers. No McGlinchey will make a putrid running game worse, somehow.
The Broncos entered the season hoping that the duo of Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin would be good enough in their backfield, but they've looked even worse than Nix has. Williams has 40 rushing yards on 19 attempts, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. McLaughlin has looked a bit better, totaling 33 rushing yards on 13 attempts, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Those numbers with one of their best run blockers in the mix are startling, and it's hard to fathom them regressing without McGlinchey.
McGlinchey's other job, of course, is to help with the passing game, and that also has been a mess. Nix has completed just 59.7 percent of his passes, averaging 192 yards per game. He has thrown four interceptions and has yet to complete a touchdown pass. His 35.4 QBR has him in the bottom five of the NFL thus far.
Again, it's hard to fathom things getting worse on the offensive end, but after losing a key piece like McGlinchey who missed just one game last season, how can things get better? Sure, Nix might get more comfortable, but the offensive line taking a hit as big as this can't help. Upcoming matchups against formidable opponents like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets should have this fanbase panicking, if they aren't already.