Bo Nix doesn't sound thrilled to be slotted behind Zach Wilson on Broncos depth chart
By Mark Powell
I'm not mad! Please don't tell the paper I'm mad!
Too late. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has received mixed reviews in training camp, which is the norm for any first-round pick these days. Nix was selected 12th out of Oregon -- a reach in most drafts -- and is now in the discussion for starting QB in his first season.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton went as far as to compare Nix to Hall of Famer Drew Brees, another quarterback he has plenty of experience with. Specifically, Payton thinks Nix has a similar attribute to Brees, as he doesn't take many sacks. That is a stark contrast to Russell Wilson, formerly of the Broncos in Payton's first season, who took far too many sacks and fumbled...frequently.
“I used to say this all the time: The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line. Brees was one of those guys, he was a tough sack," Payton said. "The ball came out, and I think Bo has traits like that.”
Nonetheless, Payton and Denver sent an early message to Nix -- he's going to have to earn the starting QB job. Both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are listed above Nix on the depth chart.
Bo Nix is fine with being the Broncos QB3. He's just fine
When Nix was asked by the media about his depth chart designation for Denver's first preseason game, he didn't exactly sound thrilled.
"I couldn't care less," Nix said. He reiterated shortly thereafter that "I couldn't care less." Alrighty, then!
Nix is determined to make this a non-story, but by refusing to give all that much intel on his development so far, he said the quiet part out loud.
It should be noted that, again, this is the Broncos first of three preseason games. Payton letting Nix play against NFL backups, rather than the Colts starters, on Sunday afternoon makes some sense. There's no need to throw Nix to the wolves and ruin his confidence this early.
However, if the rookie really is showing flashes of Brees and playing well in training camp, he will start sooner rather than later, even if that means taking snaps behind both Stidham and Wilson for now.