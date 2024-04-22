Bo Nix draft rumors have Oregon QB tied inescapably to one team
If Bo Nix is going to be a first-round pick, one team has the strongest ties to the QB.
By John Buhler
Former Oregon and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. He may have starting experience out the wazoo, but his three-year Auburn tenure rarely lived up to the hype. While he certainly made a name for himself during his two years at Oregon, he and Dan Lanning's struggles vs. Washington unfortunately defined the second half of his career.
To me, Nix has the highest floor of any potential first-round quarterback entering the NFL Draft. What you see is what you get. He is closer to Derek Carr than he is to Kenny Pickett, but I think taking a flier on him in the teens or 20s is worth the gamble for a good to great NFL team. One team that I have long thought would be a great landing spot for him would be the Los Angeles Rams picking at No. 19.
Fate would have it, ESPN's Adam Schefter essentially tied Nix to the Rams with his latest intel. Los Angeles starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is my Dawg, but he is very much in his mid-30s two grades above me. Not only does Sean McVay need a Stafford successor, Schefter mentioned Rams general manager Les Snead was a grad assistant at Auburn in 1993 when Patrick Nix starred there.
Could Snead's tie to The Nixes be as strong as McVay's is to Stafford by way of The Halls of Atlanta?
Bo Nix's ties to Los Angeles Rams even stronger with this draft nugget
Outside of the Minnesota Vikings, which I will go to my grave saying they are the best landing spot for a rookie quarterback in this draft, Nix will have the most NFL success playing for the Rams in Los Angeles. While I think he could have success playing in other places like Dallas, Seattle and Tampa Bay, the Rams feel different. Under McVay's watch, Nix can be what we all hoped Carr could ever do.
Truth be told, all it takes is for one team to take a chance on Nix, and he will be drafted in the first round. The smart money should be on a team like Los Angeles, but the Rams also have to replace Aaron Donald at defensive tackle, who just retired. If Texas' Byron Murphy II is still on the board, you have to believe that Snead will put his Auburn ties to the side and take the best player for the team.
Ultimately, if Nix were to make it past Tampa Bay, he may not go in the first round. While it would serve a team who passed on him initially at the top of the first round to trade back into Round 1 so that they can get the fifth-year option on the guy, keep in mind that Nix spent five full years in college. He is about as close to a finished product as any player entering the draft. He has to go to the right team.
Los Angeles is the one team to watch potentially end Nix's draft slide with their No. 19 overall pick.