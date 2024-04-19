Which teams have the most picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?
There are 257 total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Which clubs own the most choices at the moment?
The first NFL Draft took place in 1936 in Philadelphia. Detroit, Michigan, will host the 89th annual selection process. The even has becoming a traveling road show after being a fixture in New York City for numerous years.
There will be 257 picks, starting with the Chicago Bears (courtesy of the Carolina Panthers) and ending with the New York Jets who actually own choices No. 256 and 257.
Obviously, there are 254 selections in between. So which franchise(s) have the most choices as Thursday night, April 25, approaches?
Cardinals, Packers, and Rams have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
The first of these teams to pick in Round 1 is Arizona, which owns the fourth overall choice. The Los Angeles Rams are at No. 10 and Green Bay’s first pick comes at No. 25. A lot of eyes will be on Rams’ general manager Les Snead. The franchise hasn’t picked a player in the first round since trading up to the top spot in 2016 and opting for quarterback Jared Goff.
After this trio, the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers each have 10 picks. These are the six organizations with double-digit selections at the moment.
Ironically, the team with the first overall selection also has the fewest choices. The Bears have pick No. 9, and then just two selections the rest of the way.
As for the total number for each team from top to bottom…
Team
Number of Draft Picks
Arizona Cardinals
11
Green Bay Packers
11
Los Angeles Rams
11
Buffalo Bills
10
Cincinnati Bengals
10
San Francisco 49ers
10
Baltimore Ravens
9
Houston Texans
9
Los Angeles Chargers
9
Minnesota Vikings
9
New Orleans Saints
9
Washington Commanders
9
Atlanta Falcons
8
Denver Broncos
8
Jacksonville Jaguars
8
Las Vegas Raiders
8
New England Patriots
8
Philadelphia Eagles
8
Carolina Panthers
7
Dallas Cowboys
7
Detroit Lions
7
Indianapolis Colts
7
Kansas City Chiefs
7
New York Jets
7
Pittsburgh Steelers
7
Seattle Seahawks
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
Tennessee Titans
7
Cleveland Browns
6
Miami Dolphins
6
New York Giants
6
Chicago Bears
4
Here is some food for thought. Could any of the six teams with at least 10 picks trade down and add more selections? It’s certainly possible that one of those franchises could wind up with enough selections to tie or even surpass the top number of picks by one team in a seven-round draft.
That format began in 1994. In 2020, then-Vikings’ general manager Rick Spielman selected a record 15 players. The unprecedented seven-round haul began with the LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall choice that year.