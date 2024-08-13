Bo Nix's reaction to his debut makes Broncos reality even more confusing
By Lior Lampert
While the box score from Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix tells one story, the eye test conveys another.
Nix was way too easy to pick apart in his Broncos preseason debut, reminding us why many consider him such a polarizing prospect. Nonetheless, the former Oregon Ducks standout seems to have a different perspective on his first showing with Denver.
Following Denver's 34-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Nix addressed the media, where he got asked to assess his on-field efforts. By the sound of it, this year's No. 12 overall pick was relatively content with his play.
"It was a good day," Nix told reporters after the game via Zack Kelberman of the Mile High Huddle. "I thought we ran the ball efficiently, made some good plays in the pass game, converted some third downs, got points when we needed to. It was a good job going into the half with points and coming out with points. I felt like that was a good point in the game. But overall, I felt like we did a good job. Huge team win."
Bo Nix's reaction to his debut makes the Broncos' reality even more confusing
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? So, who are we to judge if Nix is satisfied with his performance? Despite this, the 24-year-old's inability to properly evaluate his outing against the Colts underscores part of the problem for him and Denver.
The truth is, Nix is far from a finished product and doesn't appear ready to be a starting NFL signal-caller. Yet, he and the Broncos are operating under the impression that's not the case.
Nix completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts versus the Colts for 125 yards and a touchdown without taking a sack. He also added three carries for 17 yards through the ground. Still, his poor pocket presence, deficient throwing mechanics and shoddy arm talent were ostensibly evident on tape.
Yes, Nix was wildly successful during his final collegiate season at Oregon. However, his lack of reps in a pro-style system because of a simplified Ducks offensive scheme is undoubtedly hampering his early-career NFL outlook. Whether he wants to admit it or not, that's the reality for him and something Denver must address.