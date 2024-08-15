Bo Nix still has a ways to go before starting for Broncos in Sean Payton's eyes
The Denver Broncos won their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, 34-30, behind an impressive debut from rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He registered the most snaps and passes of Denver's QB triumvirate, completing 15-of-21 darts for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Nix was on the field for five possessions and the Broncos scored on four of them. It was not a perfect performance from the 25-year-old, who often escaped a perfectly clean pocket in favor of throwing on the run, but production is production. Nix has the IQ, mobility, and resumé to back up the confidence from Sean Payton and the entire Broncos fanbase.
Denver's decision to select Nix with the 12th overall pick was met with justifiable skepticism. I'm still unconvinced it was the "right choice." All the same, it's hard to understand why the Broncos would seriously consider starting Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson in his stead. It's clear Sean Payton loves the kid and Denver drafted accordingly, tethering their future to the Oregon product's development.
The whole idea behind Nix was that he is "NFL ready." The dude played five full seasons of college football. He has a historic level of experience compared to his rookie peers. The Broncos drafted Nix because of his ability to pick up the playbook and perform in interviews. All of this has been building toward a Week 1 start for the 24-year-old.
Alas, Payton is not ready to budge on his "competition" designation just yet. Here's what he told Up & Adams.
"The band’s still playing, they have one more song to go, two more songs,” Payton said. “In other words, I’m not naming the starting cornerback between Riley (Moss) and (Damarri) Mathis. Meaning, I’m not doing that at these other positions with receiver… it would be different if you had made a decision with one position. I’m not ready to do it with all the positions.”
Sean Payton pleads the fifth when asked to name starting quarterback
Long story short, Sean Payton isn't going to name his starters after a single preseason game. He has time on his side and zero obligation to appease a rabid public. Of course, the fans want to see Bo Nix's name engraved in the QB1 slot on the Broncos' official depth chart, but Payton isn't in the business of fan service. He's in the business of football service.
Denver is trying to win football games and build a competitive unit. The best way to foster competition is by stoking the flames of, well, competition. If Payton comes out as says Bo Nix is the starter, point blank, that removes some of the urgency from Stidham and Wilson in practice. Neither would admit to it, and it may not show up in preseason box scores, but it's inevitable. It's hard to muster the same enthusiasm in a bench role, compared to an open fight for the starting gig.
Nix will end up starting in Week 1. It's borderline inevitable. There's a slight chance Payton throws a curveball and goes with the more "veteran" Stidham, but Nix has the numbers (so far) and plentiful rave reviews from training camp. He is clearly a Sean Payton favorite, and at the QB position, there is no higher honor.
It will just take time for the Broncos to officially hand the football over to Nix. He has plenty of room for improvement, too. While it seems inevitable that Nix will start, Denver fans will need to handle the next couple weeks with patience and grace, but Sean Payton is not making this simple. He just... doesn't have to.