Bo Nix could face his worst nightmare yet thanks to Maxx Crosby injury update
Sean Payton’s club will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday looking for its third consecutive win. Antonio Pierce’s team is hoping to extend the franchise’s recent success against the Denver Broncos, and climb above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
The latter got some good news when it came to the club’s top pass-rushing threat.
Maxx Crosby has feasted on Broncos’ quarterbacks
Last week, a high ankle sprain Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby to miss his first-ever game. The 2019 fourth-round pick from Eastern Washington had played in 86 regular-season contests and a playoff game in 2021 before sitting out last week’s encounter with the Cleveland Browns. This Sunday in the Mile High City, the three-time Pro Bowler figures to make his return.
That’s extremely good news for the Raiders, who have owned this series the past four seasons. The Silver and Black has knocked off the Broncos in each of the teams’ last eight meetings, which dates back to the franchises’ relocation to Las Vegas in 2020.
Hence, Crosby could have another productive outing against a team that he has faced 10 times during his standout career, and walked away a winner on nine occasions. The six-year pro has put up impressive numbers in those outings, totaling an impressive 13.5 sacks in those games. That’s seven more QB traps vs. Denver than any other team he has faced. Second-most are Crosby’s 6.5 sacks in 11 meetings with the Chargers. The rest of his stat line vs. the Broncos includes 17 tackles for losses, 21 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.
Still, it shapes up as interesting battle between the prolific edge-rusher and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He’s already run 23 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and been sacked only four times in as many games.
Perhaps Payton should give special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica a heads-up as well. Crosby has blocked three field goals in his NFL career, all of those vs. the Broncos.