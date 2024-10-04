Bob Uecker's call of Brewers Game 3 loss was absolutely heartbreaking
By Scott Rogust
The Milwaukee Brewers were just three outs away from defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, and advancing to the Division Series. However, closer Devin Williams was unable to hold back the Mets offense, despite being up 2-0. Williams walked Francisco Lindor and surrendered a single to Brandon Nimmo. To cap off a disastrous inning, Williams gave up a three-run homer to Pete Alonso. To make matters worse, Williams gave up an RBI single to Starling Marte and was pulled before the frame ended.
The Brewers couldn't get anything going in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Brice Turang grounded into a game-ending double play. With that, the Brewers were once again eliminated from the postseason without making it to the World Series.
You heard the joy and jubilation of Howie Rose calling Pete Alonso's home run and the end of the game. For the Brewers radio broadcast, it was more of a somber tone from Bob Uecker, who admitted the loss "had some sting on it."
"Well, New York, down. They did it. And The Crew will uh, will have it end, here tonight," said Uecker.
Bob Uecker sounded totally defeated after Brewers' elimination by Mets
Uecker no doubt spoke for a lot of Brewers fans, who were eyeing facing the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.
Game 3 was mostly scoreless, a true pitcher's battle. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Brewers got on the scoreboard after back-to-back solo home runs by Jake Bauers and Sam Frelick. Considering that Lindor was the only Mets player to hit the baseball for the majority of that game, Milwaukee had to feel great about their chances.
But Williams' struggles couldn't have arrived at a worse time, as he couldn't get the three outs necessary to ensure they advanced. Instead, it is the Mets who pull off yet another miracle to advance in the postseason.
Uecker is 90 years old and has called Brewers games for 54 seasons. However, the Brewers have never won a World Series. The closest they have been was in 1982 when they won the American League pennant but lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.
In a year that is pretty wide open in terms of odds to win the World Series, the Brewers once again fell short. Just three outs away.