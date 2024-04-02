Bobby Witt Jr. is off to blazing hot start in 2024 for the Royals
The Kansas City Royals extended Bobby Witt Jr. this offseason to an 11-year, $288 million deal and he has started off the season red hot at the plate.
By Joel Wagler
It's just four games into the 2024 season and Booby Witt Jr. is on fire thus far. Just months after the Kansas City Royals extended his contract to 11 years, $288 million, Witt is showing he isn't going to feel pressure with his new contract.
The Royals aren't off to a great start despite Witt's hot streak and despite their rotation giving up just five runs in 24 innings of work, but if Witt can stay relatively hot, the team should get things turned around soon.
Just how hot is Bobby Witt Jr. for the Kansas City Royals?
Through it's a tiny sample size of just four games, Witt's slash line is unbelievable — .500/.556/1.188/1.743. His OPS+ is 387. Remember that league average is 100. Players don't get much hotter than this, even for short stretches.
BWJ also has 19 total bases, which derives from the fact that so far he has three doubles, a triple, and two home runs. In fact, Sunday, in an 11-0 walloping of the Twins, Witt had two chances at cycle, as he was missing just the double. Alas, he fell short on and struck out during both at bats.
Still, his start is historical in the fact that he has so many extra base hits so early in the season. It's pretty amazing!
Obviously, there is no way for Witt to maintain those numbers for very long. It's a shame the team hasn't performed better. Taking out those 11 runs scored in the one outing, Kansas City has just six total runs in the other three games.
After a slow start last season, Witt heated up with the weather. He finished the season with a slash of .276/.319/.495/.813. He hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases for good measure. He also led the majors with 11 triples. It was enough to convince the Royals he was the player they wanted to center the team around. His work ethic and hustle, when mixed in with his talent and speed, makes Witt a player with an incredible upside still.
Witt can realistically top most of the numbers from 2023, though swiping 49 bases again might be a tall order. The batting average, home runs, and RBI production could all improve. He hit 28 doubles last year, but already has three. He could approach 40 in 2024 without stretching the imagination very far.
He is an exciting player off to an incredible start. If he can pull his team along with him, and get them to come up with more timely hits, the Royals can still hope to compete in the AL Central. His is establishing himself as a team leader and helps keep things loose when they need to be loose and focused when they need to be focused. More importantly, he is leading by example on the field.
The sky is the limit for BWJ, and hopefully the Royals can feed off his talent. It will be fun to see how long he can ride this hot streak, and how well he does the rest of the season.