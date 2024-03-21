Vinnie Pasquantino ready to fight Bobby Witt Jr. on TV during Royals spring game
The Kansas City Royals' two stars were ready to go toe-to-toe Wednesday night in the dugout during a spring training game.
By Joel Wagler
It's been a good offseason for the Kansas City Royals as they added numerous established veterans to their roster to compliment the youthful players already on the team.
Everything seems perfect for the Royals, right? What could wrong?
On Wednesday, Vinnie Pasquantino was doing an interview from the dugout during the Royals' spring training game on Wednesday. He was going over some of the finer points of hitting and how he likes to go about things during his at bats.
Pasquantino's superstar teammate Bobby Witt Jr. was evidently trying to distract the big first baseman from his task by throwing things at him during the interview.
At one point, Pasquantino stops right in the middle of the interview and tells Witt that if he doesn't desist immediately, they're going to fight right there in the dugout.
Vinnie Pasquantino was fully prepared to fight Bobby Witt Jr. during spring training game
With Reggie Sanders looking on and laughing, Pasquantino even says Sanders is going to have to keep them apart. He also had these choice words to say about Witt:
"What a loser!" Pasquantino said.
A few seconds later, he also mentioned why he really couldn't fight his teammate, even if they were serious.
"There are two people in Kansas City I don't think you're allowed to fight: Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr.," Pasquantino said. "But I'll do it right now on live TV if I have to, if he keeps doing stuff."
It was great to see the team having fun with each other, even though Pasquantino was clearly annoyed with his teammate. It was a definite boys being boys moment.
Of course, he was also referring to the Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in addition to Witt as local untouchables. The Royals signed Witt to an 11-year, $288 million extension earlier this spring. Most sports fans in the Fountain City are going to be pretty protective of their two superstars.
It should be an exciting time to be a Kansas City Royals' fan this season. They should be much better tan the team that lost 106 games a year ago. Look for Vinnie, Bobby, and the rest of the Royals to be much more competitive in the AL Central in 2024.