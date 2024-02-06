Bobby Witt Jr. makes massive promise to Royals fans in first post-extension comment
Bobby Witt Jr. just received the largest contract in Kansas City Royals history. Not long after his extension, Witt made a major promise to Royals fans
By Curt Bishop
Bobby Witt Jr. received a massive contract extension on Monday. The deal is worth 11 years and $289 million and amounts to the largest contract in Kansas City Royals history.
This offseason has been a busy one for the Royals. They already added Hunter Renfroe, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, Seth Lugo, Kyle Wright, Adam Frazier, and Michael Wacha.
Kansas City has opened up its pocketbooks this winter and made key moves to improve its roster. The extension of Witt may end up being the icing on the cake.
After the extension became official, Witt took to Twitter, responding to a hype video posted by the Royals and making a key promise to the fans in Kansas City, that he would do everything in his power to bring the Royals their first championship since 2015.
Witt makes huge promise to Royals fans
Clearly, Witt is excited about the future in Kansas City and is ready to get started in 2024.
Last season, the young shortstop hit .276 with 30 home runs and drove in 96 runs, posting an .813 OPS.
Because of his early success, the Royals ownership and front office have taken it upon themselves to make Witt the face of the franchise.
Though the Royals have struggled in recent years, Witt has provided some bright spots and given fans in Kansas City reasons to cheer. Now, they'll have him around for the next 11 years as the Royals try to build around their young shortstop and return to their winning ways.
Witt made his major-league debut in 2022 and was a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year along with Steven Kwan and Julio Rodriguez.
The Royals offseason additions should be provide a solid supporting cast around Witt as the team looks to improve after a 106-loss season in 2023.