4 bold predictions for women's college basketball conference tournaments
From contenders bowing out early to surprising upstarts making a statement, here are four predictions for conference tournament results that could get March off to a Mad start.
2. LSU won't be in the SEC title game
The reigning national champions of LSU were the talk of the offseason as Coach Kim Mulkey brought in star players Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow from the transfer portal, Angel Reese returned, and they added a top-ranked recruiting class. Yet, they still need help finding a groove this season.
The Tigers started the season on a sour note when they lost their first game to No. 20 Colorado and then found themselves losing three more. South Carolina has taken the spotlight in the SEC as they still have yet to lose a game and already won the SEC regular season. When the Tigers and Gamecocks went head to head, the Tigers fell at home 76-70. After that game, the Tigers got into a funk, losing their next game at Mississippi State. Since then, they have won six of their last games.
On the bright side, they have been one of the country's best teams in transition, converting those takeaways into points going the other way.
Everyone was ultimately expecting better out of this team. Reese is averaging 19.1 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, and Morrow is also averaging a double-double with 16.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. With those statistics and their stacked roster, this team should dominate in the SEC, but they aren't. Is it too dramatic to say Reese and the Tigers are overhyped? I don't think so.
No. 1 South Carolina sits atop the SEC and the entire NCAA Women's basketball, so it's likely that we will see them in the SEC championship game along with Ole Miss. The matchup between Reese and Madison Scott will be thrilling to watch the double-double queens of the SEC go head-to-head.
At length, the Gamecocks should secure their eighth SEC tournament championship while the Tigers continue to struggle in big-stage games.