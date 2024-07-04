The 1 man who can save Boston fans from the worst possible Celtics owner
By Lior Lampert
For what felt like the first time in a while, the Boston Celtics enjoyed a drama-free season, and it yielded the organization a championship. Nevertheless, chaos ensued almost instantly after celebrating their incredible run to secure Banner 18.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Boston's majority ownership group, led by businessman Wyc Grousbeck, plans to make the Celtics "available for sale." But why now? What changed?
In 2023, Forbes' estimations had the Celtics valued at $4.7 billion. After winning a title, the price has presumably only increased. Sportico believes the Boston basketball franchise is worth north of $5 billion. So, Grousbeck views now as a sensible sell-high opportunity after purchasing the team for $360 million in 2002.
We can't blame Grousbeck for wanting to go out on top. But the Celtics faithful dreads the potentially obvious outcome -- John Henry rising to power.
Henry is the principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and has developed a bad reputation in Beantown, to put it kindly. Fans of the city's baseball club have discovered he is a cheapskate, which doesn't bode well for a historically expensive Celtics roster.
However, the recent financial activity of one of the wealthiest individuals in the world has Celtics enthusiasts thinking he could save them from Henry's reign:
Jeff Bezos, founder/executive chairman of Amazon, reportedly intends to sell $5 billion of his e-commerce tech company's stock. Does this transaction foreshadow he will enter the bidding process for the Celtics?
The one man who can save Boston fans from the worst possible Celtics owner is Jeff Bezos
Boston certainly hopes Bezos will make an offer, especially if it means keeping Henry out of the picture. But considering he is the second-richest person on Earth, Celtics fans may be getting their hopes up trying to draw a connection.
With a $214.3 billion net worth, Bezos doesn't need to get rid of shares in his enterprise to purchase the Celtics. He could buy them right now and not feel the monetary loss. Still, the transaction has many speculating about his next move.
In 2022, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne mentioned Bezos as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns before Mat Ishbia ultimately stepped in. The Amazon main proprietor has shown he wants to govern an NBA team. Perhaps the Celtics could turn his vision into a reality.
Regardless, whoever seizes control of the Celtics next will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them. Boston's payroll situation and the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) make maintaining such an expensive squad awfully tough.