Boston Celtics updated depth chart after trading for Xavier Tillman
While some fans might overlook a small trade like Xavier Tillman to the Celtics, this is a move that will probably impact the playoffs
Amid what seems to be a quiet trade deadline, the Boston Celtics have decided to make a move with the Memphis Grizzlies for Xavier Tillman. After searching for months, Boston has found a backup big that could help deep into their playoff run.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics are trading a 2027 second-round pick via the Hawks and a 2030 second-round pick via Dallas for Tillman.
Boston is likely not done dealing with this move and they will likely find more moves like this one that will improve their bench depth as they try to get back to the finals. It makes all of the sense in the world for this franchise to fortify their bench depth with the amount of talent that they already have on this roster.
The East is also very weak this season with a Bucks squad struggling to find their footing after hiring Doc Rivers midseason. With all of this in mind, what does the Celtics depth chart look like after this move?
Celtics starting lineup and depth chart, updated after Tillman trade
- PG: Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard
- SG: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown
- SF: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser
- PF: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
- C: Kristaps Porzingis, Xavier Tillman
While Xavier Tillman will likely not start for the Celtics, when the second or possibly third round of the playoffs comes up, the team will probably be depending on him for key bench minutes. Boston had a huge hole in their front-court depth with old but dependable Al Horford being the only real backup that they have.
Even though the Celtics will probably need to make other moves if they want a chance at making the NBA Finals this season, this trade no doubt puts them in a better position to win a title. Having said that, the Celtics will likely continue to be interested in other bench pieces as the deadline comes closer.