NBA rumors: Celtics among contenders looking to trade for struggling big man
The Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league and contenders like the Celtics are starting to circle their possible trade pieces.
According to James L Edwards of The Athletic, there are multiple title contenders interested in trading for Detroit's Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons are currently on pace for the worst record in the league and may be trying to avoid it by trading for some young-ish promising talent. Edwards lists the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder as potential landing spots for Stewart.
The center was a promising player but has looked like a bad fit with the Pistons' current roster. He's started every game he's played in and averaged a career-high 30.3 minutes. But still, his box score stats are down across the board. Some of this has not been on him to be clear, he is on the worst team in the league. Still, taking on a player who hasn't played extremely well this season and has a long-term deal isn't exactly ideal. With that in mind, how much would it cost a contender to trade for Stewart?
What would the Detroit Pistons want for Isaiah Stewart?
With his diminished play this season, the Pistons might not require much to part ways with Stewart. Perhaps in a different situation where he is not surrounded by terrible talent, the young player can be a good bench player for a contender.
With his long-term contract — around $15 million per year for the next four years — it's hard to find a world where a team has to trade anything more than a protected first-round pick or a couple of seconds. Despite the concern of a long-term bad deal on the books, the Celtics could be the team most likely to trade for the big man.
Boston has two centers who are injury prone with one of those players (Al Horford) aging extremely quickly. The only problem with Boston is the fact that they don't have an easy contract to match Stewart's contract. The Thunder could be a better fit as the team could dangle Davis Bertans' contract with some filler contracts to get a deal done.
The only problem is that Bertans has an extra year on his contract after this season. This won't be ideal for the Pistons but the team doesn't have a lot of options with the young center's long-term deal. No matter what happens, it is extremely likely that the Stewart trade rumors will continue.