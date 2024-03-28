Bold prediction for Red Sox will have fans falling out of their chairs
The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to do much of anything this season. However, this bold prediction will certainly surprise their fans.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox had a lackluster offseason, not making many moves at all in free agency.
Their biggest addition was Lucas Giolito, but the right-hander is out for all of 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery.
As such, preseason projections have not been very kind to the Red Sox, who are widely expected to finish in last place in the AL East for a third straight season.
However, in his latest column in The Athletic, Eno Sarris listed 10 bold predictions, one of which was centered around the Red Sox. The prediction was that the Red Sox would have a top-five rotation in the American League.
Bold prediction has Red Sox rotation in top-five in AL
This prediction will have Red Sox fans heads spinning.
Sarris likes the potential the rotation has to be full of strikeout machines, citing the fifth-best strikeout-minus-walk rate in the American League this past spring.
Brayan Bello is the leader of the rotation, but pitchers such as Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta all have potential. Pivetta has shown off a sensational sweeper this spring, while Crawford's pitch arsenal included five pitches that were above average in Stuff+ in 2023.
Whitlock's velocity also appears to have returned, which is a weapon of the right-hander that should make him a viable rotation arm.
Red Sox fans in all likelihood aren't expecting much out of the team's rotation, but Sarris clearly sees something that he likes.
There is a lot of uncertainty with this rotation, as there is no ace, even if Giolito were healthy.
The Red Sox also passed on a prime opportunity to sign Jordan Montgomery, who was living in Boston during the offseason. This has led fans to be skeptical.
A lot has to go right for Sarris' bold prediction to come true, but it will certainly surprise fans to see this take. It will be even more surprising if it comes true and leads the Red Sox to contention, something that is obviously not expected this year.
We'll see if this prediction holds up and if the Red Sox somehow find their way back to contention in 2024.