MLB Rumors: Lucas Giolito injury may hurt Red Sox chances of signing ace
The season-ending injury to Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito could negatively impact their chances of signing an ace they have been connected to throughout the offseason.
By Lior Lampert
When the Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract this offseason, it felt like a precursor to a bigger move that was coming to bolster the pitching staff.
However, the acquisition of Giolito led to the Red Sox taking one step forward and two steps backward, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that the former Cy Young candidate suffered a season-ending elbow injury.
The starting rotation, which was already a glaring area of concern for Boston, now loses a critical piece of the puzzle. Moreover, the team traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason, marking another prominent arm the team will be without in 2024.
So, where do the Red Sox go from here -- and is it anywhere that fans will like?
MLB Rumors: What does Lucas Giolito's injury mean for the Red Sox?
Boston has shown interest in veteran southpaw Jordan Montgomery, a client of baseball super-agent Scott Boras. The Red Sox could also explore the possibility of pursuing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, another Boras client.
Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com Christopher Smith is inclined to believe that the injury to Giolito may hurt Boston’s chances of signing Montgomery, or Snell, for that matter.
Smith cites “parameters” set by ownership to put a budget on Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s offseason spending because they do not feel that this roster is good enough to compete in 2024.
The Red Sox have been unwilling to meet Montgomery’s contract demands to this point, and the injury to Giolito isn't impacting their pursuit of the left-handed ace many thought it could have.
The loss of Giolito is doing the opposite of what many expected and driving the Red Sox further away from Montgomery if Smith’s reporting is any indication.
Boston is aware that they are in the midst of what may be a lengthy rebuild after back-to-back 78-win, last-place finishes in the AL East.