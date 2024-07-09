Boston can thank LeBron James if John Henry passes on buying the Celtics
By Lior Lampert
To put it lightly, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Beantown haven't always seen eye to eye. However, that could change in light of a recent development regarding the Boston Celtics franchise being for sale, which the 20-time All-Star can impact.
Days after winning the 2024 NBA Finals and hosting a championship parade through Boston, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck made the team available for purchase. Fans have since been dreading the idea of one obvious buyer stepping into power -- principal governor of the hometown Red Sox, John Henry. Fortunately, James may be what prevents that nightmare from turning into reality.
James has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns various professional sports, including the Red Sox. And who founded the conglomerate? Henry (among others).
The all-time NBA scoring leader would have to divest his equity or retire for the company to enter the bidding. Assuming neither happens, the entire city of Boston should tip its hat to James, albeit they have had a rocky relationship throughout his career.
Boston can thank LeBron James if John Henry passes on buying the Celtics
Considering James and Fenway agreed on a lifetime marketing deal in 2023, it is hard to envision the former suddenly relinquishing his shares. So, regardless of what Henry wants, the decision isn't entirely in his control.
Understandably, there is a conflict of interest in this unprecedented and complex situation. James is a current player of the league and simultaneously part of an enterprise mentioned as a conceivable suitor for the Celtics. Nonetheless, the 39-year-old has vocalized his desire to spearhead an ownership group that helps expand the Association to Las Vegas.
In 2022, James became the first and only active billionaire NBA player ever. He can afford to make his dreams come to fruition, though he must wait, especially after signing a two-year, $101.355 million with the Lakers.
The Celtics and James are all too familiar with one another. The two have gone toe to toe in countless heated high-stakes battles during his tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Boston now has the latter to thank for Henry passing up a golden opportunity to grow his investment portfolio.