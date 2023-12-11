Bradley Beal injury update: Return planned against Warriors
Bradley Beal hasn't played a game yet with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant but it sounds like they'll finally have their Big Three on the court together this week.
According to Duane Rankin of AZ Central, it seems like Bradley Beal is "on course" to play in the Suns matchup against the Warriors on Tuesday after dealing with a back injury. Phoenix has not been able to have its three stars play at the same time this season. Beal has been limited to just three games all season long because of these lingering back issues.
Despite the injuries, the Suns have been able to keep pace in the Western Conference. The squad is only 5.5 games back of first place in the conference. There are plenty of teams in between the Suns and first place, which means it would most likely require a little more than a month of top play to get the top seed.
Still, the Suns are in a good spot as they get back one of their best players. A big question heading into this game will be if the Warriors are in for a world of pain with Beal's return very possible.
How good can the Suns be when they're healthy?
While Bradley Beal is likely to return, it seems like there is still some question of whether Kevin Durant will be able to play in this matchup. Durant missed their last game on Dec. 8 against the Kings after he suffered an ankle injury in the matchup against the Lakers earlier in the week.
If Beal and Durant can play, it will be quite hard for the Warriors to win against this team. Golden State comes into this game not playing well and is currently out of the play-in as of this moment. It would be great for the Suns to have their stars playing together at the same time and this would be a chance to grab a statement win and push a rival even further down the standings.