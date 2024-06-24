Brandon Aiyuk contract barrier is music to Steelers ears with 49ers meeting looming
By Lior Lampert
Amid what feels like a never-ending contract dispute, the San Francisco 49ers are meeting with disgruntled star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday.
ESPN's Ryan Clark broke the news during a segment of NFL Live, per colleague and insider Adam Schefter.
It remains unclear what Aiyuk and the 49ers will discuss during their gathering. Nonetheless, the dynamic wideout revealed to Clark the ongoing negotiations are "personal" to him, adding that the offers from San Fran have waned on him.
Several teams will continue monitoring the situation between Aiyuk and the Niners -- eventually, something has to give. Whether the two sides find common ground is anyone's guess. However, the potential fallout of not agreeing to a deal could be massive.
Would the 49ers risk letting Aiyuk play out the final year of his contract and risk losing him for nothing in free agency in 2025? Or could they try to recoup assets for their 2020 first-round pick because they can't re-sign him at a price in their desired range?
The outcome of Monday's meeting between the Niners and Aiyuk could grease the squeaky wheel and expedite this dragged-out process. Rival front offices around the NFL are keeping their eyes peeled, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract barrier is music to the Steelers' ears as meeting with the 49ers looms
The Steelers looking to add another receiver opposite ascending third-year pro George Pickens is the worst-kept secret in the league. Aiyuk has constantly linked Pittsburgh throughout the offseason, so the recent reporting is music to the ears of general manager Omar Khan.
While it may be tempting, Steeler Nation can't begin fantasizing about Aiyuk donning black and yellow just yet. There are still multiple factors in play that could factor into Pittsburgh (or any franchise) making this dream a reality.
As Clark pointed out, Aiyuk prefers to remain with the Niners on a long-term pact. However, he is open to playing elsewhere if San Fran explores trade options.
The timing of the meeting between Aiyuk and the 49ers is noteworthy. Last week, the former made a cryptic TikTok post proclaiming that San Francisco doesn't want him back.
Could the Aiyuk-Niners saga finally be nearing an end? If so, the Steelers may be the biggest beneficiaries.