Cryptic Brandon Aiyuk TikTok has Commanders, other NFL teams drooling over trade
By Lior Lampert
Amid a ceaseless contractual standoff between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers, the star wide receiver took to TikTok to air out his grievances.
On Monday, Aiyuk shared a video of himself FaceTiming Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. During their conversation, the former revealed to the latter that the Niners "don't want me [him] back."
This exchange comes off the heels of intel gathered from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that should assuredly re-ignite trade rumors. Does the situation come any closer to being resolved now?
Regardless, Aiyuk's social media post featuring Daniels, his former college teammate, will have Commanders fans and other teams salivating over the possibility of acquiring him.
Aiyuk and Daniels overlapped at Arizona State for one season in 2019. Then, the wideout took his talents to the NFL while the dual-threat signal-caller transferred to LSU. Now, the two are planting the seeds for a potential reunion at the pro level.
During their lone collegiate campaign alongside one another, Aiyuk accounted for over 40 percent of Daniels' passing production. The two proved to have a strong connection, which is unnecessary to even say after a stat like that. To make matters even more intriguing, the Commanders have one of the more ideal payroll situations. So they can absorb the lucrative deal required to retain the pass-catcher for the long term.
Could this be the straw that breaks the camel's back and puts an end to the never-ending saga between Aiyuk and the 49ers?
San Francisco rightfully opted into the fifth and final year of Aiyuk's rookie pact. As a result, the explosive receiver has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024. However, he reportedly seeks to earn roughly twice as much annually in his next deal.