Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel trade chances during draft take a hit after 49ers comments
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch put any trade rumors involving Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel to bed for the time being with his recent remarks.
By Lior Lampert
So after all that, not only did the San Francisco 49ers not trade either of their dynamic star wide receivers, Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. Instead, they added another mouth to feed in the positional group, spending a first-round pick on Florida's Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Recent buzz has led us to believe that the 49ers dangled each of Aiyuk and Samuel in trade talks to move up the first-round draft board. But both players remain on the roster after Day 2 of the annual multi-day event. Contrary to popular belief, it appears they will stay put in San Francisco for now based on the recent comments of general manager John Lynch.
Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel seem to be staying put after 49ers GM John Lynch's comments
"We didn't entertain any of that today," Lynch told the media regarding an Aiyuk/Samuel trade during a press conference on Friday, h/t NFL.com. "We're happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We're really thrilled with it. And thrilled to have added Ricky (Pearsall) to that group and even make it stronger," he added.
Amid the contractual standoff between Aiyuk and the Niners, which has led to the former being in the thick of trade rumors for weeks, the team spent the No. 31 overall selection on his potential replacement, only to express reluctance in moving on from him.
Despite Lynch and San Francisco doing their best to shut down rumors, Micahel Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle previously reported the 49ers are "now more likely to deal" Samuel than Aiyuk, later adding that no team has yet to meet the team's asking price.
However, any speculation about a potential trade involving Aiyuk or Samuel took a hit with Lynch's remarks on Friday, and we can shut the door on trying to guess which of the two receivers could be on the move this offseason for the time being.