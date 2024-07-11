Brandon Aiyuk is finally coming to terms with his 49ers reality
By Lior Lampert
There has been a lot of smoke surrounding the San Francisco 49ers and disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, albeit no fire is in sight.
After establishing himself as one of the premier wideouts in the NFL last season, Aiyuk is seeking a payday reflective of his continued ascension. Nonetheless, the 49ers have appeared reluctant to meet his financial demands, suggesting his long-term future with the organization is in limbo.
Regardless, Aiyuk is under contract for 2024. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary -- whether he likes it or not. While it is ultimately a player-driven league, the Niners hold the leverage in ongoing negotiations with their star pass-catcher.
Yes, Aiyuk would ideally prefer to have his situation resolved sooner rather than later. Alas, like many things in life, it doesn't always work out how we want/expect it to. And based on recent intel from ESPN's Dan Graziano, the 2020 first-round pick seemingly understands the circumstances of the matter. Not only is he cognizant, but he finally appears to accept this actuality.
On Thursday, Graziano published a story where he judged overreactions to much of the buzz surrounding this offseason. And inherently, Aiyuk's stalemate with the Niners was quickly mentioned.
Graziano cites "recent public comments" from Aiyuk that demonstrate the latter's newfound mindset of accepting his fate. As a result, the former believes the 26-year-old has turned over a new leaf:
"... [Aiyuk] has begun to make peace with the idea of playing for San Francisco on his current contract if no new deal materializes."
What has suddenly caused Aiyuk to change his tune this drastically after months of dialogue with the Niners brass? Per Graziano, the looming status of partner in crime and fellow receiver Deebo Samuel could be a factor.
With Samuel having no assurances beyond the upcoming campaign, Graziano believes there's a "strong chance" San Francisco will opt to move on from him. By doing so, the franchise will "find themselves able" to sign Aiyuk to a lucrative pact in 2025.
Aiyuk is looking to cash in on his breakthrough from last year. He posted 75 receptions for a career-best 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns en route to earning All-Pro Second Team honors. Moreover, he ranked second in yards per catch (17.9), proving himself as one of the most explosive receivers in football.
For whatever it's worth, 49ers star tight end George Kittle recently expressed optimism about Aiyuk being by his side for the rapidly approaching season.