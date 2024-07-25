Brandon Aiyuk saga isn’t the only contract drama hampering the 49ers
By Lior Lampert
Star wide receiver Bradon Aiyuk threw everyone a curveball by promptly reporting for San Francisco 49ers training camp on Tuesday -- days after requesting a trade.
Despite being physically present for the team's first practice the following day, Aiyuk isn't practicing. Nonetheless, his attendance is noteworthy, especially considering the absence of another critical contributor.
Per San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams didn't join the Niners to begin camp. And apparently, it's "contract-related."
Buckle up, 49er Faithful. The seemingly never-ending Aiyuk saga isn't the only commitment issue on San Francisco'splate right now.
Trent Williams' holdout only adds to the Brandon Aiyuk saga and drama hampering the 49ers
"It was something I knew could be a possibility," Shanahan said regarding Williams holding out during his press conference on Wednesday. "I was hoping he would be here, but I knew it could be a possibility.
While Shanahan refrained from going into specifics, we can presumably connect Williams' no-show to him having no guaranteed money remaining on his current deal.
Entering his age-36 campaign, Williams has a $20.05 million base salary for 2024. He has three years left on the six-year, $138 million pact he signed with San Fran in 2021. Nonetheless, he wants the agreement adjusted to give him more security.
Despite Williams being more than deserving of his demands, the Aiyuk dilemma complicates matters. What message would the front office send to the two players by prioritizing one over the other in negotiations? Not to mention, quarterback Brock Purdy will be extension-eligible after the upcoming season and should command a massive market.
Add everything together, and it creates a recipe for disaster. However, Shanahan believes Williams and the Niners will eventually resolve their spat.
"I feel pretty confident it will all work out in the long run," Shanahan communicated. " ... he’ll [Williams] be here, and we’ll get on the same page ... it's just one day of practice, and I think Trent will be alright ..."
Williams has a case for being the most impactful player on a stacked 49ers offense featuring reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. He has earned an All-Pro First Team nod in three consecutive seasons, highlighting his dominance. We can't overlook his presence (or lack thereof).