Brandon Aiyuk's latest training camp curveball should end Steelers pursuit once and for all
By Kinnu Singh
Brandon Aiyuk's contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers has drawn out throughout the entirety of the offseason, with conflicting reports and new twists nearly every week.
While most pass catchers around the league have received lucrative contracts in a historic offseason, Aiyuk has remained gridlocked in negotiations with the 49ers. The wideout has been the subject of trade rumors, social media drama, and speculation throughout the past several months, but things appear to be at a standstill.
A contract extension seemed likely after Aiyuk met with the team in late-June. At the time, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero expected that Aiyuk would sign a contract extension with the team before the start of training camp. Last week, however, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade from the team.
The team has reportedly not held extensive contract talks with Aiyuk since May, which led to his trade request. Aiyuk's trade request was likely his last effort to gain some leverage in negotiations.
Brandon Aiyuk reports to Niners training camp despite requesting trade
Aiyuk was in attendance on Tuesday for the first day of training camp at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Aiyuk doesn't have much leverage since he's still under contract for the 2024 season, and skipping training camp would only cost him more money. He has already compiled a $100,000 fine for skipping mandatory minicamp last month and he would face a $50,000 fine for each unexcused training camp absence.
While Aiyuk has made it clear that he would prefer to return to the 49ers, that hasn't stopped him from flirting with the Pittsburgh Steelers as potential suitors. At this stage, it seems unlikely that the Steelers will be able to get their hands on Aiyuk for the 2024 season.
Niners general manager John Lynch made it clear that the team was not considering trades for Aiyuk, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"We fully intend on Brandon [Aiyuk] being a Niner," Lynch said. He also called Aiyuk an "integral part of this team."
That statement echoes what Lynch and the team have previously stated. Despite being unwilling to meet Aiyuk's contract demands, San Francisco's leadership has expressed that they want to keep the disgruntled wide receiver.
Aiyuk's best bet at this stage may be to play out the 2024 season on his current deal, which is the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Although the Niners could still use the franchise tag designation on Aiyuk next offseason, putting together another stellar campaign could earn him a handsome payday in 2025.
Aiyuk emerged as the team's top wide receiver in 2023, displacing wideout Deebo Samuel for the spot. He earned second-team All-Pro honors after finishing with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.