Brandon Aiyuk teases Steelers wildest dreams coming true once again
By Kinnu Singh
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has dominated headlines throughout the offseason as he looks to secure a long-term contract negotiation. In an offseason that redefined market value, he likely isn't going to come cheap.
Aiyuk was the subject of trade rumors leading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but San Francisco remained adamant that they had no desire to trade the 26-year-old wideout. Still, negotiations continued to drag on throughout the offseason, and conflicting reports have clouded Aiyuk's future in mystery.
Aiyuk has shown incremental improvements every year since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2023, he earned second-team All-Pro honors after finishing with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Aiyuk was an instrumental part of the Niners' Super Bowl run last season. His 51-yard catch on a deflected pass in the NFC Championship Game shifted the momentum of the game and kick-started a late comeback win over the Detroit Lions.
Brandon Aiyuk hints at Pittsburgh Steelers being a potential landing spot
During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Aiyuk discussed which uniform he envisions himself wearing in 2024.
"Probably a Niners uniform," Aiyuk responded. "If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a Steelers uniform."
The Steelers revamped their quarterback room with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but their wide receiver depth remains scarce behind George Pickens. Aiyuk wins consistently as a crisp route runner with the ability to create after the catch. Pairing him with Pickens, who has built a reputation for highlight-reel circus catches, would make Pittsburgh's offense significantly more dynamic.
Pittsburgh has been mentioned as an ideal destination for Aiyuk all offseason. "The Pivot" co-host and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark added some more fuel to the fire.
"Whatever team you play for, you've succeeded at every level, even with the odds stacked against you," Clark said. "So for us, we're rooting for you. I want to see you do well. Pittsburgh would be the best place for you to thrive."
Still, a trade remains unlikely after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Aiyuk met with San Francisco on Monday. The two sides reportedly made positive strides toward a contract extension, which could be finalized before training camp.
Steelers general manager Omar Khan hasn't been hesitant in making bold moves this offseason, but Aiyuk's contract will be approximately $30 million per year. Even if things don't work out in San Francisco, that may keep Pittsburgh from trading for the star wide receiver.