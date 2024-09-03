Is Brandon Ingram going to holdout on the New Orleans Pelicans?
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are at a stand-off with a recent report suggesting things have continued to worsen between the two sides. According to Shamit Dua of NBC New Orleans, Brandon Ingram was a singular and noticeable absence at the team's first batch of voluntary workouts.
Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the floor last season. He is in the final year of a five-year, $158 million contract and is reportedly looking for a max-level extension. New Orleans seems uninterested in offering a deal in that range with the squad already committing to two max veterans long-term (Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum).
Ingram has been mentioned in trade rumors for the last two years with the squad looking to upgrade the ball-handler spot. They addressed this issue by trading for Murray this offseason without giving up Ingram. With the franchise having no inclination to sign Ingram to a long-term extension, it's worth wondering if the wing will hold out on the Pelicans once training camp actually starts.
While Ingram not reporting to offseason workouts is a bad sign, his not participating with the squad in California does not mean that the wing will hold out when training camp officially starts. Yes, the lack of an extension signifies that fans shouldn't start buying his jerseys once again. In all reality, it's hard to know how Ingram will react in this situation as the wing has not entered this similar type of situation.
The Pelicans have been looking for the best deal they can get for Ingram and it's possible that this simply puts more pressure on them to lower their asking price and accept a deal to get things moving. But the problem is not just finding a trade partner, it's finding one willing to pay that extension Ingram is looking for. Things are coming to a head but it seems likely that no one leaves this situation happy with the outcome.