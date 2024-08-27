Grade the trade: Bold 3-team proposal finally ends Brandon Ingram saga and appeases Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans made a concerted effort to trade Brandon Ingram this summer and drew a blank. There's still time, of course, but it's clear the marketplace for Ingram is dead. If not dead, it is at least muted, with Ingram's unresolved contract situation serving as a major deterrent on the heels his latest postseason flameout.
A one-time All-Star, Ingram is due for an extension in excess of $200 million, but it's hard for New Orleans to justify that investment. Ingram is a wonky fit next to Zion Williamson, especially as it becomes clear that Zion is the foundation upon which New Orleans' success will be built.
There has been one team linked to Ingram recently, though — the Utah Jazz. Fresh off of extending Lauri Markkanen, Utah has plenty of assets to lob at New Orleans in trade talks. That offense profiles as a much better setup for Ingram, as he would be surrounded by shooters and afforded a more steady on-ball diet.
Utah should probably spend this season in Sag for Flagg Mode, but if the Jazz decide to cash in a few chips on Ingram, there would be logical justification. Danny Ainge tends to know what he's doing and the Jazz have been closer to contention than many realize in recent years.
A new trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus lands Ingram in Salt Lake City, while also roping in the Brooklyn Nets as an enticing third wheel. The Nets are in full-blown rebuild mode after trading Mikal Bridges and could be looking to convert Cam Johnson into prospects and draft capital.
Here are the full trade details.
3-team trade sends Brandon Ingram to Jazz, Cam Johnson to Pelicans as Nets rebuild
The rare three-team proposal that doesn't leave at least one team significantly worse off. There is real balance to this proposal, especially if you're a staunch believer in the players involved. Ingram has earned his share of criticism in recent years, but he's still a long, skilled 6-foot-8 wing that can create his own offense, shoot 3s, and defend a few positions.
Going from Walker Kessler to Day'Ron Sharpe is a sizable downgrade for the Jazz, and there is reason to believe in Brice Sensabaugh as a long-term project. Alas, getting off of John Collins' contract (while also acquiring an All-Star wing) is a major accomplishment. Kyle Filipowski and Drew Eubanks can, presumably, help paper over the Kessler void, and Sharpe has his own merits.
Utah is the one sacrificing assets in this trade. Kessler, Senabaugh, and a first-round pick for Ingram, with Collins' salary dump as an added bonus. When factoring in the looming financial commitment to Ingram that is inherent to such a trade, it's fair to express minor skepticism. That isn't much for a true wing creator by today's trade standards, though, and Ingram should look far better in Utah's optimal environment, surrounded by shooters and integrated into Will Hardy's egalitarian scheme.
This should help the Jazz get better. The real question is, should the Jazz want to get better so quickly? As Markkanen embarks on his next contract, however, there is a certain pressure to start building toward something substantial. Ingram achieves that goal and Utah is basically acquiring him at his lowest point in terms of trade value.
Jazz grade: B
As for Brooklyn, this is a chance to smash that reset button. Cam Johnson would help any team, but the Nets don't really need a vet in Johnson's mold. His game is predicated on complementing stars. Johnson is an elite shooter and a competent straight-line slasher, comfortable beating closeouts and operating as a connective fulcrum within the offense. He will put up numbers in Brooklyn if the Nets keep him, but it makes far more sense to cash out.
The Nets acquire a much-needed source of shot creation in Brice Sensabaugh, who goes from afterthought status in a deep Jazz backcourt to a potential starting role on the reworked Nets. He needs to prove his mettle in the NBA, but Sensabaugh was a serious shot-maker at Ohio State and he's still 20 years old with upside aplenty. He needs to work on creating for teammates — especially if he's going to share the court with the appreciably ball-dominant Cam Thomas — but Sensabaugh is a nice development project for the Nets' coaching staff.
John Collins arrives on a severely questionable contract, but he's talented enough to rebuild his value as part of the Nets' rotation. Brooklyn wouldn't have much of a choice but to feature Collins extensively. He's still an elite rebounder and a bouncy lob threat who can space out to the 3-point line, beat slow-footed bigs as a face-up scorer, and supply the occasional weak-side block on defense.
Honestly, Brooklyn can probably get more for Johnson. A mediocre first-round pick, a fringe prospect in Sensabaugh, and Collins' unappetizing contract won't exactly force the Nets' hand. All the same, this is a trade that could age quite well, especially if Collins returns value in a separate trade down the line.
Nets grade: C
Uhhhh, the Pelicans just pulled off a heist. Inform the necessary authorities.
This is probably a reasonable trade for all three teams in a vacuum, but New Orleans netting both Johnson and Kessler strains credulity. Ingram's value has clearly taken a hit in league circles, but on the other hand, the Pels are still trading a 26-year-old All-Star in a classically appealing positional mold. Plus, Ingram has the whole "former No. 2 pick" label to boost his stock.
Johnson is not better than Ingram in a vacuum, but he's much better for the Pels' specific set of needs. New Orleans needs to put the rock in Zion's hands more frequently. He should be the point guard, for all intents and purposes. The Dejounte Murray trade is therefore a bit head-scratching, and it only ratchets up the pressure to deal Ingram. Both Murray and Ingram are good-not-great shooters whose best attributes are rooted in on-ball creation. The Pels are bound to run out of offensive airspace.
In Johnson, the Pels get another volume shooter who won't command copious touches. He can slide in and out of various personnel groups, defend his position well enough, and supply New Orleans with the occasional torrid stretch from 3-point range.
Kessler, meanwhile, puts an end to the Pelicans' ongoing big man shortage. Yves Missi is currently in line to start games as a rookie. Kessler regressed in his sophomore campaign with Utah, but he's still one of the best per-minute rim protectors in the NBA at 23. He won't space the floor offensively, but Kessler anchors a Pelicans defense that already features Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Jose Alvarado, among others. What a steal.
The $13.5 million traded player exception is gravy. That is just one more trade chip in David Griffin's back pocket.