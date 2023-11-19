3 more Braves who won't be back after Alex Anthopoulos opens trade channels
The Atlanta Braves have traded away Kyle Wright, Michael Soroka and more over the past few days. Are there any other expendable players who could be dealt?
By Mark Powell
Alex Anthopoulos is one of the more unpredictable executives in baseball. Just when you think Atlanta will sit on its hands, perhaps sticking with the 104-win roster from a season ago, Anthopoulos makes three moves that have Braves fans scratching their heads.
Atlanta traded for Aaron Bummer just a few days ago to upgrades its bullpen. Despite a bad season by his standards in 2023, Bummer is an elite reliever at his best, and Anthopoulos bought low on a player the White Sox weren't previously making available. Don't be surprised if an affordable extension follows, if we know anything about AA.
The trades of Nick Anderson and Kyle Wright -- both dealt separately to the Royals -- were a little more surprising. Anderson was solid out of the Braves bullpen when healthy, but potentially expendable given the moves Atlanta has made so far this offseason.
Wright is out for the 2024 season, but just a year removed from leading the National League in wins. The Royals received a potential ace, if all is right, in return for a failed former top prospect. Yes, Wright's injuries are a concern, but what does Anthopoulos know that the rest of MLB is lacking?
The Braves could trade A.J. Smith-Shawver
Most of the offseason chatter around the Braves considers Smith-Shawver off limits. However given what we've learned about Anthopoulos just the last few days, it's clear he's willing to go to any lengths to upgrade this Atlanta team.
Smith-Shawver is young, and a raw pitching product. In 2023, Smith-Shawver provided some important major-league innings at just 20 years of age. Brian Snitker was confident in Smith-Shawver's ability to pick up important innings during the middle of the season, whether it be starting or out of the bullpen.
While Smith-Shawver could fill some rotation depth for the Braves next season as the roster is currently constructed, he could also be an essential piece in a trade for Chris Sale or Corbin Burnes, should Anthopoulos be interested in such a move.