Braves announcer ends all NL MVP debate with amazing Ronald Acuña home run call
"Ronald Acuña's saying 'MVP, that sounds good to me'."
The September series between the Braves and Dodgers has turned into a battle for the NL MVP with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts going toe-to-toe.
On Thursday, Acuña blasted a grand slam to set the tone for the series and the MVP race. He hit another home run during Friday's victory in Los Angeles.
When Saturday came around, you better believe he was ready to make another MVP statement with a monstrous home run that came off the bat at 121.2 miles per hour. That's the hardest hit ball of the year.
Acuña got every he could out of that swing and Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin got everything he could out of his call:
Braves announcer wrapped up the MVP race for Ronald Acuña Jr.
"Acuña smashes this to center. Don't even bother chasing it. My goodness," Gaudin exclaimed. "A homer in all three games of the series and Ronald Acuña's saying 'MVP, that sounds good to me'."
That's an outstanding call for an outstanding hit. And he's certainly not wrong. Acuña has done everything in his power — like becoming the first player in MLB history to steal 60 bases and hit 30 home runs — to make his MVP case clear as clear as it could be.
Acuña's dinger put the Braves on top 1-0 in the third inning. However, the Dodgers responded almost immediately to tie things up via Austin Barnes. Things remained locked at 1-1 into the eighth inning.
The Braves took the first two outings of the series, so at worst they will end up coming out even if the Dodgers take Saturday or Sunday's games.
Both teams are safely atop their divisions with plenty of cushion to spare. However, Atlanta has improved their lead at the top of the league standings with those two victories.