Braves mascot Blooper took another L in Arlington thanks to his arch-nemesis
By Lior Lampert
Tuesday marked the 94th rendition of the MLB All-Star game, and there is plenty to discuss from the 2024 version of the glorified exhibition.
The American League won its 10th contest out of the last 11 Midsummer Classic meetings. Moreover, Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran became the first player in franchise history to be named MVP of the annual event since 2008. Yet, the most noteworthy takeaway from the showcase was arguably the battle between the Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper, and a young girl.
Atlanta had four members of its clubhouse representing the Braves, so Blooper was in Arlington, Texas for the festivities. But the fuzzy fan-favorite of Truist Park likely regrets joining the action after a little lassie kicked him below the belt:
Braves mascot Blooper took another L in Arlington thanks to his arch-nemesis
If you know, you know. Getting hit with a low blow like that is never a good feeling -- no matter who's delivering the hit.
The Phillie Phanatic, the renowned mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies, was playing keep-away with Blooper. Usually, they are divisional foes, though the two joined forces to ensure this youthful lady didn't get ahold of the base they were tossing. Ultimately, she had other plans and was determined to secure the bag by any means necessary.
Blooper can't catch a break. It's bad enough he had to travel for work while most of the majors enjoyed a break. Then, he took a shot to his sensitive area.
While Blooper has an object to make people laugh, he is the butt of the joke in these circumstances. Maybe the situation could've been avoided if he and the Phanatic didn't poke the bear.
There has been no official word yet, but Blooper could be looking at a brief stint on the injured list. He will presumably miss some time while recovering from the physical and emotional harm he endured at this year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
We wish Blooper a speedy recovery.