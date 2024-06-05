Newest Braves signing comes with a catch few of us saw coming
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves signed Brian Anderson to a major-league contract on Tuesday. When asked why Atlanta signed Anderson, a player who has contributed very little at the MLB level the last few seasons, Brian Snitker's answer was simple: Depth. The Braves don't have much of that right now, especially at a few key positions.
“Just depth,” Snitker told Justin Toscano of the AJC ($). “Experience at third and at first. And I think you’re always looking for ways to deepen your organization. We’d seen him from across the way there a long time, and he’s a really good player. And I think just the opportunity to add somebody like that is good.”
Anderson slashed .226/.310/.368 in 2023 with an OPS under the league average. He's a replacement-level bat who can play multiple positions, and Atlanta needs that. It's unfortunate, of course, that one of those positions he doesn't have much experience at the past year or so -- corner outfield.
Brian Anderson is rusty in a department the Braves need
Anderson readily admitted he'll have to make an adjustment or two before he becomes a regular behind Adam Duvall or Jarred Kelenic, both of whom are currently flanked by JP Martinez.
“They said pretty much first base, third base, maybe a little corner outfielder. Obviously, I haven’t played a lot of outfield this year, so that’ll be something I gotta get back into. But more of just like the depth role of trying to help out whenever I can, play against lefties – just to stay ready, and that’s what I’m gonna do," Anderson told Toscano of his role in Atlanta.
Odds are Anderson will see time in the outfield at some point. Snitker and the Braves preach versatility, and even if he's not an elite defensive outfielder, he's better than the likes of Marcell Ozuna, and he can mash against left-handed pitching.
Anderson isn't the answer Braves fans wanted after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s season-ending injury, and he's likely not the only player Alex Anthopoulos will bring in to stop the bleeding. The trade deadline is still two months away, and it's fair to expect the Braves will be linked to many available players in the weeks to come.
Acquiring Anderson on the cheap was just the beginning, and something Atlanta desperately needs is MLB-caliber outfielders. Anderson can be that, he'll just need some time.