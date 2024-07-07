Bulletin-board material? Braves can't stop mashing since Phillies disrespectful take
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies radio booth made sound waves on Friday for the wrong reasons.
Braves PA announcer Kevin Kraus attempted to give fans some sound advice on the way out. Rather than harping on the result of one game, at least they had a good time, right? Right?
The Braves lost the opener of their series against the Phillies. It's been a frustrating season for Atlanta, especially as it pertains to games against the Phils, or looking up at the standings at the Phils, or even Braves manager Brian Snitker being unable to take his family to a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Atlanta-Philadelphia rivalry is an old one in baseball, but the most recent chapter is just getting started.
So when Kraus said, “it’s not the outcome we hoped for but we had a good time right?” the Phillies radio crew probably shouldn't have said anything. Instead, Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker mocked Kraus, which was not a great look.
Atlanta Braves bats make good of new bulletin-board material
The truth of the matter is that the Braves likely are not aware of anything the Phillies radio crew said. They ought to be focused on the rest of the series, which concludes on Sunday.
Atlanta's bats have since woken up, scoring five runs on Saturday, and knocking Phillies rookie Michael Mercado out of the game in the second innings on Sunday. Saturday's outing only added to Ranger Suarez's recent struggles, and perhaps signaled to Dave Dombrowski that they need to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. Mercado's ERA was 1.50 heading into the contest. He left with a 7.04 ERA, which says a lot about the Braves performance on Sunday.
In the end, the Phillies remain eight games up on Atlanta assuming the Braves win on Sunday. It would take quite the collapse for the Braves to overcome that deficit after the All-Star Break. Nonetheless, Atlanta knows all too well what happens when a division leader becomes complacent. Atlanta has to play through September, hopefully clinching their NL Wild Card spot in the process. If the Phillies face little competition and get their Wild Card round bye, the roles will be reversed from the previous two postseasons, which saw the Braves knocked out by the Phillies two straight times.
Taking on the role of frontrunner is not always an enviable task. The Braves know this all too well. Providing motivation to your competition? Well, that's just lacking foresight.