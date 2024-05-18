A Braves-Cardinals trade that isn't for Sonny Gray or Ryan Helsley
Once again, the Atlanta Braves have found themselves in prime position to be buyers at the trade deadline. On the other side of the totem pole, the St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves in position to be sellers, yet again. This forms a match made in heaven, especially given the Cardinals pitchers they could move to fill the Braves fifth starter spot.
The name that jumps off the page to fill the starter role in Atlanta is Sonny Gray, but St. Louis might not be eager to move him. In fact, if the Cardinals enter a fire sale, they could deal Kyle Gibson to a contender and the Braves would be a perfect fit.
Braves-Cardinals trade to send Kyle Gibson to Atlanta
The first thing to look at would be Gibson's performance. Gibson has been quite impressive for St. Louis this year and in comparison, to the Braves fifth starter, Bryce Elder, he's a big improvement. Gibson would fill the hole of the fifth starter in Atlanta. Check.
Now turning to his contract. Gibson is under team control this season and next, having a club option for the 2025 season. This adds a bit more value to him, as it lets Atlanta decide if he's a one-year rental or two-season player.
As for his value, the Cardinals may be able to squeak out a team's top 10 prospect but it won't be a huge package in return for Gibson. Drue Hackenberg and Darius Vines are two names that could absolutely be packaged to deal for Gibson. It would take a bit more to get Sonny Gray, which is why Atlanta might opt for Gibson instead.
With these two prospects on the table, St. Louis would take the deal because it bolsters the pitching down their farm system in exchange for Gibson, who won't be part of the Cardinals' future plans. Basically a win-win for St. Louis.
As for Atlanta, they don't need the services of Darius Vines. He's MLB ready, but Atlanta is just too talented, with other MLB ready RHP prospects ahead of him. Drue Hackenberg is also a bit down the line in terms of Braves pitching prospects. This deal makes sense for both sides and it could be something that happens in the near future, if these teams connect about a Kyle Gibson to Atlanta trade.