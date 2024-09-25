Braves could get critical reinforcement at the best possible time
No team in MLB has been ravaged more by injuries than the Atlanta Braves. Not only are Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, A.J. Minter, and Austin Riley out for the remainder of the season, but Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy, Max Fried, and Ozzie Albies have all missed time due to injury. Albies is back now, but even he is still limited by his injury and is batting exclusively right-handed.
Another player who has had multiple IL stints is Reynaldo Lopez, who has been out since early September with shoulder inflammation. Well, Atlanta got good news on that front on Wednesday, as the right-hander threw a bullpen session on Tuesday at about 80 percent. He says he's ready to come back whenever the team wants him to. That could be when he's first eligible on Thursday.
Lopez nearing his return now, when the Braves are just 0.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot, is awesome news for Atlanta.
Reynaldo Lopez is nearing his Braves return at the perfect time
The main reason why the Braves have been able to hang around the postseason race despite their myriad of injuries has to do with their starting rotation. Atlanta currently ranks third in the majors in ERA and fourth in innings pitched from their starters. Reynaldo Lopez, an All-Star this season, has had a lot to do with Atlanta's rotation success.
The right-hander has a 2.03 ERA in 24 starts and 128.2 innings of work. The Braves have gone 15-9 when he's taken the ball. He's come up huge when they've needed him the most, and now they can have him down the stretch when games are that much more important.
Whether Lopez starts a game to finish out the year or works in relief remains to be seen, but any innings from Lopez, whenever they come, will be valuable. The fact that he has tons of experience and success working out of the bullpen makes Brian Snitker's life easier when trying to figure out a role for him.
How effective he'll be coming off the IL without facing batters (if that's the route that the Braves choose) remains to be seen, but his return will be a welcome one regardless. He'll be a useful weapon down the stretch and a big part of their postseason plans if they can get there.