Braves fans scared of Max Fried leaving need to read his full statement
Max Fried's future is up in the air, but the 30-year-old's latest comments will bring a smile to Braves fans everywhere.
Max Fried is entering the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Braves. He avoided arbitration with a $15 million deal, but past negotiations still loom large. Fried lost his arbitration hearing last season and Atlanta has refused to earnestly engage in extension talks. That leaves Fried's future very much in doubt.
While there's a strong chance the two sides are destined for a breakup, the 30-year-old is not making a scene. Fried recently spoke to reporters about his tenuous contract situation. He expressed sympathy for the Braves' front office and highlighted the positives of his experience in Atlanta so far.
"I feel like a lot of that is, I would say, out of my control right now," said Fried, h/t Battery Power. "The Braves do things a certain way. I know that privacy and having that just be more behind closed doors is the way things are done. I respect that. I know that I love being here. I’m really excited to get started with this group. We brought on a lot of really talented people. We have guys from last year that are still here. We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to last year, but I know that we have a really determined group. I’m really excited to get started."
This is a shot in the arm for Atlanta fans worried about Fried's impending free agency. It's also a strong reminder that the Braves are focused on more immediate goals. If nothing else, Fried would surely love to earn a second World Series ring on his way out the door. The Braves are built to contend right now. That is where Fried's focus lies.
Braves' Max Fried preaches patience as free agency approaches
The key line from Friend is, "out of my control." That is the nature of the beast. MLB teams ultimately hold all the power in free agency. Players can drive up the price and bargain for the best possible deals, but teams set the market. Fried cannot stay in Atlanta if the Braves don't offer him a contract. The ball is in Alex Anthopoulos' court.
Fried's 2023 campaign was shortened by injuries, but he was absolutely electric when healthy. He went 8-1 in 14 starts, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.133 WHIP. Fried was the NL Cy Young runner-up in 2022 (and fifth-place in 2020), so we know he is capable of true ace-level production over a whole season. If the Braves don't pony up, other teams will target Fried — potentially with a contract offer in the $200 million ballpark.
In addition to remarkable control over his four-pitch arsenal, Fried is a three-time Gold Glove winner. He even won the Silver Slugger award back in 2021, but that is an outmoded skill for pitchers nowadays. In short, Fried is one of the best at his position. The Braves have depth on the mound, with Spencer Strider and Chris Sale both locked up beyond 2024, but there should still be pressure on the front office to retain Fried. It's difficult to imagine his exit not coinciding with a steep decline in collective pitching success.
For now, Fried will continue to embrace his positive experience with teammates and gun for a title shot in 2024. The Braves are built for success, with Fried a key cog in the buzzsaw machine. We will see how long that lasts.