Braves finalize coaching moves after Wash-led exodus
The Atlanta Braves announced new members of manager Brian Snitker's coaching staff after they lost Ron Washington, Eric Young Sr., and Drew French to new teams this offseason.
By Scott Rogust
Given the success that the Atlanta Braves have had in recent years, with their highlight being winning the World Series in 2021, it was only a matter of time until their coaching staff got poached. This offseason, third base coach Ron Washington received another chance to manage.
Washington was hired as the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and brought Atlanta first base coach Eric Young Sr. to be his new third base coach. Besides Washington and Young, the Braves also lost bullpen coach Drew French, as he was hired to be the new pitching coach for the Baltimore Orioles.
With that, the Braves needed to fill out some spots on manager Brian Snitker's staff.
On Monday, the Braves announced new members of their coaching staff -- Matt Tuiasosopo as third base coach, Tom Goodwin as first base coach, and Erick Abreu as bullpen coach.
Two of these coaches are getting their first chance at the major league level, as the Braves revealed in their statements.
Tuiasosopo was previously a manager in the Braves minor league system. He started as manager of the Single-A Rome Braves before receiving a promotion as manager for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in 2021. As the Braves statement reveals, Tuiasosopo held a 210-215 overall record. Now, he is tasked with filling the position left by Washington, who has received praise during his time working with the Braves, where he helped develop the infielders.
Abreu, meanwhile, comes over from the Houston Astros after spending nine years as a minor league coach in the minor league system. He will now lead the bullpen for the Braves in 2024.
Goodwin is the one new hire who does have experience coaching at the major league level, serving as a pitching coach with the New York Mets from 2012 until 2017 and the Boston Red Sox from 2018 until 2021. He had spent the past two years as a roving instructor with the Braves.
With the new coaches, the expectations for the Braves will be the same -- play strong throughout the regular season and bring another World Series title back to Atlanta. This Braves team is looking to make it past the Division Series for the first time since the 2021 World Series-winning campaign.
But now, the Braves faithful wait to see if they make some notable additions to their roster this offseason, especially after the amount of talent they traded away.